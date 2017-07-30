Rawalpindi - Scores of workers and leaders of PML-N carried out a rally on Murree Road on Saturday to express solidarity with the former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who had been disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A large number of workers were carrying party flags, placards, banners, portraits of ex-PM Mian Nawaz Sharif, CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and chanted slogans in favour of their beloved leaders. The rally started from Liaquat Bagh and culminated at Faizabad where leaders addressed the workers and pledged their full support to Mian Nawaz Sharif.

According to details, more than 3000 workers and leaders of N-league gathered at Liaquat Bagh on the call of Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim. They rallied on Murree Road. Most of the participants were travelling on vehicles and motorcycles. Small and big groups of N-league also joined the rally from Committee Chowk, Waris Khan, Banni, Naz Cinema, Chandni Chowk, 6th Road and 7th Road while expanding the size of the rally.

Mess of N-leaguers on Murree Road triggered massive traffic jam posing hardships for commuters and pedestrians. All the business centres, shopping malls, plazas and markets remained closed due to the rally. Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, police made special security arrangements to secure the participants of the rally and to maintain law and order situation.

Traffic wardens on orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Shahid Ali Yusaf could be seen easing traffic mess and facilitating the road user.

The PML-N leaders said that ex-PM Mian Nawaz Sharif is residing in the hearts of people of Pakistan and nobody can oust him. They said he did a lot for bringing change in lives of poor people of Pakistan.

Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim said a large number of workers and people belonging to various walks of life poured on roads on a short notice to express their love and solidarity with Mian Nawaz Sharif.

He said now the process of declaring the politicians as Sadiq and Ameen, the PTI leaders Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen should pack their luggage as Supreme Court and Election Commission of Pakistan can oust them any time. “Sheikh Rashid Ahmed should come on Murree Road and watch the lovers of Sharifs gathered on Murree Road,” he said.

“A petition has been pending against Sheikh Rashid Ahmed with SCP for last two years that he is not Sadiq and Ameen since he hid his assets including a house worth Rs80 million and lands in Fateh Jang in Election Commission of Pakistan,” said Malik Shakil Awan. He said he would approach SCP against Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz Force President Rashid Gulfaraz Abbasi distributed sweets among the workers on the nomination of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim PM of Pakistan.

The rally was led by Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim while participated by ex-MNAs Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Begum Tahir Aurangzeb, MPs Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, Zaib un Nisa Awan, Zia Ullah Shah, Lubna Rehan Pirzada, Tehsin Fawad, MSF General Secretary Punjab Maqbool Ahmad Khan, Yasir Butt, Javed Mughal, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Bilal alias Lali, Rahat Qadoosi, Yasmin Tahir, Riffat Abbasi, Zahida Kazmi, Hamza Shehbaz Force Rawalpindi President Rashid Gulfaraz Abbasi.



israr ahmed