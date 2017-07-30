NA to elect new PM on August 1

ISLAMABAD - The election of new prime minister of Pakistan will be held on August 1 at 3pm for which the National Assembly session has been called for the day.

According to the schedule issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the nomination papers for the election of prime minister could be obtained from the Office of Secretary National Assembly today (Sunday) after 3pm.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers would be done by speaker National Assembly on July 31 (Monday) at 3pm, while the final list of the candidates would be displayed the same evening.

Meanwhile, President of Pakistan has summoned the National Assembly session on Tuesday (August 1).

The president has summoned the National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Our Staff Reporter