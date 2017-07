ISLAMABAD: Former PM Nawaz Sharif vacated the Prime Minister House today and headed to hill station Murree along with his family members.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif decided to reside in Murree accompanied by his wife, daughter Maryam and mother, than his Raiwind house in Lahore till the election of the new prime minister take place on Tuesday.

Before his departure, Nawaz Sharif personally met all the staff members of the PM House.