ISLAMABAD:- Following prime minister’s disqualification and dissolution of the federal cabinet, meetings of all parliamentary committees have been cancelled. According to reports, in absence of the federal cabinet process of parliamentary accountability cannot be continued. Subordinate committee of Public Accounts Committee meeting was also cancelled due to this reason.–OnlineThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 30-Jul-2017 here.
Parliamentary committees meetings cancelled
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus