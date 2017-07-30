CHAKWAL - Chairman Senate Committee on Defence Production Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum said on Saturday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N accepted Supreme Court verdict with a heavy heart and serious reservations.

“But still Nawaz Sharif is the leader of the nation and we have all the right to challenge the Supreme Court verdict at every forum to defend the constitutional and democratic rights of Nawaz Sharif,” he said while talking to the media.

Gen Qayyum was of the view that anti-Pakistan elements were active to destabilize the country and create hindrances in the way of the CEPEC project. He said that Pakistan was a nuclear country and fighting a serious war against terrorism while mega projects were under completion and the PML-N would have to take the credit for these projects.

He was confident that the newly nominated prime minister Shahbaz Sharif would carry forward the policies of Nawaz Sharif, who would lead the country and would be considered a man behind the guns.

Gen. Qayyum was confident that the decision of Supreme Court would be a blessing in disguise and Nawaz Sharif would hit back more strongly on political grounds.

He suggested that opposition must join hands with the government to bring out election reforms so that the coming general elections could be free, fair and transparent.

He predicted that the PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif would emerge an absolute winner in the next general elections.