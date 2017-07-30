SIALKOT-Pasrur police arrested notorious proclaimed offender (PO) Babar Riaz alias Babari after 18 years long struggle.

The Punjab government had announced Rs.0.2 million as his head money.

According to police officials, the PO was fugitive since 1999 in several heinous-nature crimes such as murder, kidnapping for ransom, dacoity and robbery. The police used the scientific methods and arrested the accused from the outskirts of Gujranwala city after 18 years struggle. The accused had been staying there after returning from abroad. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.

Meanwhile, police arrested 14 farmers for stealing water from Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian(BRB) canal for irrigating their fields near Qila Kalarwal, Pasrur tehsil.

The police have sent Afzal, Saleem, Ali Raza, Hussain, Bashir, Khalid Mehmood, Iqbal, Ghulam Hussain, Allah Rakha, Mehmood Ahmed, Nasir Iqbal, Abdul Ghafar, Ghulam Nabi and Abdul Rauf behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

TWO HELD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two notorious human traffickers Tariq Mehmood and Shahid Mehmood from village Bholla Moosa, Sambrial tehsil. The accused would send local people abroad illegally after getting big amounts from them.