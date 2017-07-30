The preparations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s ‘thanksgiving’ rally are in full swing today.

The rally was announced by PTI Chairman Imran Khan after Panama verdict by Supreme Court disqualifying Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The rally being conducted in Parade Ground of Islamabad will be held in evening.

The security is being beefed up of the ground as Imran Khan visited it last night to see the preparations.

Exclusive HD Video: Chairman PTI Imran Khan Address at Visit to Jalsa Venue Parade Ground Islamabad (29.07.17)#AllahAlHaqHai pic.twitter.com/MXqFaO904R — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 29, 2017





No one will be allowed inside ground without checking and separate arrangements have been made for women and men party workers.

30 thousand chairs have been placed, PTI sources stated.

Meanwhile, authorities of Islamabad ordered the party to finish rally before 11 pm. Furthermore, Capital Police has planned out security plan for the rally.

The car parking is established 300 yards away from the ground as almost 1600 police personnel will be on duty.

Imran Khan will announced future planning of PTI in the rally, party spokesperson told media.