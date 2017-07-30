Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday observed its ‘thanksgiving’ rally to celebrate the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from premiership by the Supreme Court.

Addressing a huge crowd of supporters, Awami Muslim League Chairman Sheikh Rashid said Friday’s decision had restored people’s faith in the institutions of the country.

“It was an historic decision. Pakistanis wanted change. They got it on Friday,” said Rashid. “Thank God, our institutions are strong.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak said Shahbaz Sharif, long-time successor to Nawaz Sharif and chief minister of the vast Punjab province, was the next target.

"People of Lahore get ready to bring down Shahbaz Sharif now, we'll defeat Shahbaz Sharif," he said. "The most important thing is we won't stop until they reach Adiala jail."

Senior leader of the party, Jahangir Tareen, said it was Shahbaz Sharif's turn for accountability. "I ask Shahbaz Sharif whether you're ready for the accountability?" he said.

"Shahbaz Sharif you will have to be answerable to the NAB and court over Hudaibiya case."

On Sunday evening, thousands of PTI supporters streamed into Islamabad's Parade Ground waving flags and cheering as they waited for Imran to speak.

The cricket star-turned-politician, who spearheaded demands for an investigation on Nawaz Sharif after the leaking of the Panama Papers, had announced to observe a "thanksgiving day to celebrate Pakistan's victory against corruption".