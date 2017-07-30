ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to field a unanimous candidate of the opposition parties for election of the next prime minister and will contact other political parties to develop consensus - a move that will have only symbolic significance.

The parliamentary party of PTI on Saturday gathered under the chair of Chairman Imran Khan to deliberate upon the political situation of the country arising out of the Supreme Court's decision on Panama Papers case that disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A senior party leader informed The Nation on Saturday that the parliamentary party meeting tasked the party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi to contact other opposition parties in the National Assembly to convince them to field a unanimous candidate for the prime minister’s slot. Though the ruling PML-N and its allies enjoy simple majority in the National Assembly and will easily get the new PM elected, opposition wants to show its unity, he said.

Vice-chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi said after the meeting that PTI wanted to bring a consensus candidate from opposition side. "We want to bring a strong candidate against the PML-N candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and we will discuss it with other opposition parties."

Later, Imran Kham said that the party wanted to field Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed as unanimous nominee of the opposition and would convince the other parties on this name.

Pakistan People's Party, the other day, had said that it would participate in the PM's election. Iftikhar Durrani, the head of PTI's Central Media Department, said that Qureshi would contact Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed in this connection.

The PTI's parliamentary party also discussed its political strategy for the next assembly session expecting the government would come in the house with an aggressive mood. It also discussed its strategy to counter PML-N out of the parliament. The meeting decided that the party would also respond aggressively in case the ruling PML-N delivered aggressive speeches on the floor of the lower house.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefing reporters after the meeting said that PTI would present its future picture of the country before the masses in its thanksgiving rally being held today at the Parade Ground of the capital.

He disclosed that PTI had decided to field Dr Yasmeen Rashid for the election of Nation Assembly constituency -NA-120 that fell vacant after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif. He said that election of Shahbaz Sharif as prime minister would cause embarrassment for Pakistan as he would also be facing Hudiayibia Paper Mills case. He added that his appearance as PM before NAB to face inquiries would damage Pakistn's repute internationally.

Later, a statement issued by PTI said that the meeting expressed pleasure and satisfaction over Panama verdict. It condemned the resistance from different circles of PML-N on the disqualification of PM. The participants discussed different options at political front keeping in view the stance of other opposition parties on the Panama Papers verdict.

The meeting held that any bid to promote corruption in the new emerging Pakistan would be resisted.

