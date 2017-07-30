ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court registrar office on Saturday dispatched copy of the verdict in Panama Papers case to the president of Pakistan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

A three-member bench in its order has asked President Mamnoon Hussain to take all necessary steps under the constitution to ensure continuation of the democratic process.

The NAB has been asked to prepare and file the reference before the Accountability Court Rawalpindi/Islamabad within six weeks from the date of this judgment.

The references would be filed on the basis of the material collected and referred to by the joint investigation team (JIT) in its report and other material as may be available with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the NAB having any nexus with the assets or which may subsequently become available including material that may come before it pursuant to the mutual legal assistance requests sent by the JIT to different jurisdictions.

The court has ordered NAB to file a reference against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar, Hussain Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz Sharif and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar is related to Avenfield Apartments 16, 16-A, 17 and 17-A, before accountability court.

The NAB was ordered that in preparing and filing this reference, the NAB shall also consider the material already collected during the course of investigations conducted earlier.

The second reference NAB was ordered to file against Nawaz Sharif (respondent No 1), Hussain Nawaz Sharif (respondent No 7) and Hassan Nawaz Sharif (respondent No 8) is regarding Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment.

The third reference NAB was ordered to file against Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz Sharif and Hassan Nawaz Sharif is regarding Flagship Investments Limited, Hartstone Properties Limited, Que Holdings Limited, Quint Eaton Place 2 Limited, Quint Saloane Limited (formerly Quint Eaton Place Limited), Quaint Limited, Flagship Securities Limited, Quint Gloucester Place Limited, Quint Paddington Limited (formerly Rivates Estates Limited), Flagship Developments Limited, Alanna Services Limited (BVI), Lankin SA (BVI), Chadron Inc, Ansbacher Inc, Coomber Inc and Capital FZE (Dubai).

The NAB was also asked to file reference against Ishaq Dar (respondent No 10) for possessing assets and funds beyond his known sources of income that is 91 times increase from Rs9.11 million to Rs831.7 million in his assets within five years.

The NAB was directed to include in the proceedings all other persons including Sheikh Saeed, Musa Ghani, Kashif Masood Qazi, Javaid Kiyani and Saeed Ahmed, who have any direct or indirect nexus or connection with the actions of respondents No. 1, 6, 7, 8 and 10 leading to acquisition of assets and funds beyond their known sources of income.

The NAB was ordered that it may file supplementary reference(s) if and when any other asset, which is not prima facie reasonably accounted for, is discovered.

The Accountability Court is directed to proceed with and decide the references within six months from the date of filing of the references.

The court said in case the Accountability Court finds any deed, document or affidavit filed by or on behalf of the respondent(s) or any other person to be fake, false, forged or fabricated, it shall take appropriate action against the concerned person(s) in accordance with the law.

Our Staff Reporter