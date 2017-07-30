KARAK: Roof of a seminary collapsed today early morning in Karak’s Sabirabad locality, which resulted in the death of at least three students, said local authorities.

Rescue teams reached the spot, shifted three injured students and two teachers from the rubble to DHQ Hospital.

According to police spokesperson, removal of debris is still underway to rescue eight students and teachers trapped under the rubble.

The building came down due to rainwater accumulation during the ongoing monsoon season that seeped into its foundation, authorities said.