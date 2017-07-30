GUJRANWALA/MUZAFFARGARH-Seven persons including two children, both brothers, died in three incidents occurred separately on Saturday.

In Gujranwala, two minor children drowned while playing on the bank of Upper Chenab Canal in Pipliwala on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, a woman along with her two children was washing clothes in the canal. Meanwhile, both her children identified as Sahal, 6, and Rahal, 5, old slipped off and plunged into the canal while playing on its bank. Divers of the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started search for the dead bodies which continued till filing of the report.

In Muzaffargarh, four persons died on the spot and eight others got injured when a van hit a car in Kalara Wali area situated in the remit of Sher Sultan Police, some 70 km from here on Saturday.

According to the Sher Sultan Police, a speeding van rammed into a car (N-8344) at Kalara Wali on Alipur Road.

As a result four persons died and eight others sustained wounds in a road accident. The van driver also died in the accident. The bodies and injured were moved to RHC Sher Sultan for medico-legal formalities. The police reached the spot and registered a case.

In Sialkot, a local trader Rafaqat Ali,35, electrocuted after receiving severe electric shocks from an electric water motor at his home in Badiana, Pasrur tehsil.