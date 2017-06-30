LAHORE - At least 17 flights were cancelled and 20 others delayed here at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Majority of the flights among cancelled ones were of national flag carrier while flights of some other private and foreign airlines including Air Blue and Saudi Airlines were cancelled. PIA’s Manchester-Lahore flight Pk-710 was cancelled, Pk-235 and 236 operating between Lahore-Salala, Pk-264 Abu Dhabi-Lahore were cancelled.

Among domestic flights Pk-316 and 317 Lahore-Karachi-Lahore, Pk-654 and 655 Lahore-Islamabad-Lahore, Pk-899 Lahore-Karachi, Pk-307 Lahore-Karachi, and PIA flight Pk-312 Karachi-Lahore were cancelled.

Air Blue flights 430 and 431 operating between Lahore-Abu Dhabi-Lahore and another flight 413 coming from Sharjah to Lahore were cancelled.

Saudi Airline flight SV 738 coming from Madina to Lahore reached with the delay of one hour.

CAA sources believed that flights were being cancelled or delayed for the last many days due to shortage of planes and technical faults.

However, PIA spokesman was of the view that flights were being cancelled due to poor load for the last many days and it was because of holy month of Ramazan. During Ramazan people prefer to stay at home. After Eid celebrations passengers load would be normal and flights would operate with their normal schedule and passengers load.