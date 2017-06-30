At least seventeen people have been killed in rain related incidents in Karachi and Hub, Balochistan.

According to official sources, five persons were electrocuted in different parts of Karachi while two children drowned in a pond in the city.

According to Met Office, Karachi will receive more rain today.

In Balochistan, seven people including two children died due to heavy rains in Hub area.

A spokesman of Provincial Disaster Management Authority told media that flash floods swept away several houses in Hub area. The spokesman said affected people have been shifted to safe places and situation is now under control. He said relief activities are in progress.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to take emergency measures for safety of the citizens during the monsoon rains in province.

He also directed to shift citizens, living near streams and nullahs to safe places and arrange tents and foods for them.