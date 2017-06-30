KASUR/SHEIKHUPURA/WARBURTON/MANDI BAHAUDDIN/SARGODHA - At least 19 persons including six women, three minors and a girl were killed in different incidents occurred in different areas of Punjab over the past 48 hours.

According to police and rescue sources, seven persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Kasur. Four devotees were killed after a van overturned on Depalpur-Faqirwala Road. Devotees of Faisalabad were on the way to Pakpattan on a bus after paying homage at Bulleh Shah shrine.

Near Faqirwala, the bus overturned after its driver lost control over steering in an attempt to save a rickshaw. Resultantly, 35 passengers sustained critical injuries and were shifted to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122. Four of the injured identified as Latif, Ibrahim, Kazim and Adnan succumbed to their injuries. Kasur Saddr police launched investigation.

A man identified as Shahid Rasheed of Charagh Deen village was shot dead while his brother Yousuf was shot at and injured allegedly by rivals - Pervaiz, Aslam and accomplices - over old enmity. Khuddian Khas police registered a case.

A woman identified as Robina Bibi of Nizampura Chunian was shot dead and thrown in fields by unidentified accused. Chunian Saddr police registered a case on the complaint of Adnan, brother of the deceased woman.

A youth namely Zaman of Bonga Balochan drowned in BS Link Canal in Sarai Mughal area. Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed over to the family. In Warburton, three passengers including two women burnt alive and 11 others sustained critical burns after a gas cylinder exploded in a van. According to Rescue 1122 Nankana Sahib, the van caught fire and passengers could not got a chance to come out and burnt inside the van. Identity of the deceased is yet to be identified.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Muhammad Shahid told the media that the dead bodies and injured have been shifted to THQ Hospital Shahkot and DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib.

In Mandi Bahauddin, a 14-year-old girl drowned in Jhelum River. Sahil Urooj of Sahowal village was on the way to Malakwal along with her mother, maternal uncle and other family members. Walking on Victoria Bridge over River Jhelum, she slipped off, fell into the river and drowned. On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started searching the body. In the meanwhile, darkness prevailed and the rescue team postponed the search operation to the next morning.

In Sargodha, two women and three minors of the same family of Lahore were killed while seven others were injured in collision between a van and trailer near Bhera Interchange on Motorway. According to Motorway police, Ali Raza, his sister Sidra, Naureen and three minors - Hina, Nida and Wasi - were on the way to Murree on a van. Near Phularwan, the van collided with a trailer, killing Sidra, Naureen and three minors on the spot. Seven others got injured in accident and were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.