BAHAWALPUR/AHMEDPUR EAST - As 26 of Ahmadpur East inferno victims identified, their families were handed over cheques worth Rs2 million each at Circuit House Bahawalpur.

Addressing a ceremony, Punjab Cooperatives Minister Iqbal Channar and Federal Minister Baligur Rehman said that every heart was sad due to the tragic incident of Ahmadpur East. They added that for offering condolence to the families of the deceased and say prayers for the departed, the Punjab chief minister wanted to visit the area but due to bad weather in Lahore he could not come.

They said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Bahawalpur right after the Ahmadpur East incident and directly supervised the rescue activities in Bahawal Victoria Hospital. They added that Health Department, Rescue 1122, Pak Army and other departments completed the rescue operation efficiently and shifted the injured to the hospital on time. In the rescue activities Pak Army and government of Punjab’s helicopters took part, they said.

They said that with the government’s good governance this rescue process was completed by taking quick actions. They added that the government had been observing its duties and in touch with all the aggrieved families.

Senator Saood Majeed and MNA Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gillani said that in this time of despair, the PML-N leadership and officials along with workers are standing by the victims. They added that the prime minister shortened his tour to London and came straight to Bahawalpur and met with the wounded and the deceased’s families.