Our Staff Reporter

GUJRANWALA - The dead body of a missing woman was found from fields here in the remit of Aroop Police on Thursday.

According to police, the woman identified as Salma Bibi, resident of Wanyawala, had gone missing about four days. On Thursday, some passersby spotted a dead body lying fields and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to DHQ hospital where she was identified as Salma Bibi. The police have started further investigation.

87 held for doing wheelies

FAISALABAD(Staff reporter): The traffic police claimed to have arrested 87 bikers for doing wheelie on the city roads during Eid days. A City Traffic Police spokesman said that a vigorous campaign was launched on wheelie-doers during Eid holidays. The anti-wheelie squads arrested 87 accused for doing wheelie on city roads, he added.

House looted

SHEIKHUPURA (Staff reporter): Some unidentified thieves looted the house of Rafiq Chohan, the brother of Lahore-based APP reporter Shafiq Chohan. According to the family, the family member had gone for Eid greetings to the house of relatives in Jinnah Park locality. When they returned, they found that precious dowry item including ornaments, cloths, electronic appliances and various other items had been stolen from the house. The family estimated the bandits have taken away different items worth more than Rs one million from the house. The local journalist community has condemned the incident and demanded the police high-ups to trace and recover the booty. The A-Division Police registered an FIR of the incident.

4 held with arms

KAMALIA - Police claimed to have arrested four outlaws with illegal arms here the other day.

Kamalia City police were tipped off about the presence of the suspects in the police precincts. Police raided their hideout and arrested them. Police also recovered a 12 bore rifle, 30 bore pistol and axes from them. The suspects were identified as Yusuf Maseeh, Ijazul Haq, Dilawar and Ramzan while one of their accomplices, Sudheer, managed to escape the scene. Investigation is underway.