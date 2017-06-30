ISLAMABAD - Senator Babar Awan has resigned from the Senate after joining Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Speaking to a private TV, former law minister confirmed he had sent his resignation to Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani. Awan said he would present himself to confirm his resignation whenever he was called by the Chairman Senate. “I am not Nehal Hashmi and will not back-track after stepping down.”

He was elected senator on Pakistan People’s Party ticket. Dr Babar Awan quit PPP after 21 years and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf last week. He was not in the good books of PPP leadership for more than five years. PTI chairman Imran Khan welcomed Babar into the party fold, saying "Babar Awan has taken the best decision for the cause of Pakistan." Awan was associated with the PPP for over two decades, but was not active in the party activities after reportedly developing differences with the party leadership.

By the time Awan had curtailed distances from PTI and got closer to the Khan becoming his counsel in several cases.

Besides Awan, other leaders of PPP , Firdous Ashiq Awan, Noor Alam Khan and Nazar Gondal had also recently joined the party.