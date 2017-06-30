BEIJING - China said Thursday that talk the country was building a military base in Pakistan was pure speculation, after a Pentagon report earlier this month singled out Pakistan as a possible location for a future Chinese military base.

The Pentagon forecast that Beijing would likely build more bases overseas after establishing a facility in the African nation of Djibouti.

Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian was asked at a regular monthly news briefing if China would build a naval base in the Chinese-invested Pakistani port city of Gwadar.

"Talk that China is building a military base in Pakistan is pure guesswork," Wu said, without elaborating.

Djibouti's position on the northwestern edge of the Indian Ocean has fuelled worries in India that it would become another of China's "string of pearls" of military alliances and assets ringing India, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

China has repeatedly downplayed expectations it could be about to embark on a plan to build military bases around the world, even as it ramps up an impressive military modernisation programme.

China said that Pakistan was at the forefront of counter-terrorism and had made important contribution to the international campaign against terrorism.

"I must say that Pakistan is at the forefront of counter-terrorism and has made important contribution to the international campaign against terrorism," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing here.

He said the Chinese side maintained that the international community should step up cooperation against terrorism, and should also fully recognize Pakistan's efforts in this regard.

Regarding counter-terrorism and issues relating to other countries in the region, he said: "We have noted the relevant reports. I would like to say that the Chinese government is consistent and clear on counter-terrorism."

Lu Kang said the Chinese side opposed all forms of terrorism and linking terrorism with any specific country, adding "we call for international cooperation against terrorism on the basis of mutual respect."

About the Indian prime minister's recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, he said: "We have been saying that China welcomes friendly and cooperative relations among all countries, and hope that such kind of relations will contribute to peace, stability and prosperity of the region and beyond."

As for the Indian prime minister's visit to the US and his discussion with the US on relevant issues, he said: "We think it is quite normal for leaders of two countries to talk about issues of common interest, as long as their interaction is conducive to peace, stability, and prosperity of Asia."

About the discussion and consensus between American and Indian leaders on the issue of Afghanistan, he said that realization of peace and stability in Afghanistan at an early date served the common interests of the whole region. "China always supports the "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned" reconciliation process which is inclusive. We also welcome all parties' constructive efforts in this aspect," he added.