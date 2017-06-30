WAZIRABAD - A 60-year-old farm-worker allegedly sodomised a fifth-grader and later strangled him to death in village Kot Rasoolpurian in the jurisdiction of Alipur Chattha Police, some 30km from here on Eid day.

According to police sources, the accused is identified as Muhammad Shafiq Gujjar,60, a resident of Khanewal who worked as farm-worker at the Dera of Zafar Chattha in village Kot Rasoolpurian since past 15 years. The source informed that the Dera is adjacent to the residence of Zafar Chattha and therefore, Shafiq would go to residential area in routine.

On Eid Day, Muhammad Shafiq took four children of Qaisar Mehmood including Ahmad Faraz 10, nephews of Zafar Chattha, to a local tuck shop for buying sweets for them.

He sent two minors sister and brother back to home and took Ahmad Faraz to a desolate place outside village where he allegedly sodomised him and later strangled to death in a bid to erase signs of his crime. He got back to the Dera and showed as nothing has happened. Parents of Faraz, however, searched for their son but in vain at which they informed the local police.

In the meanwhile, someone who had spotted the accused taking the victim boy on a motorcycle outside village, tipped off Zafar Chattha. Zafar and Qaisar enquired from Shafiq about whereabouts of Ahmad Faraz but he denied. Later, they called in the police who took shafiq into custody and investigated him. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. The police recovered the dead body Faraz from nearby mini jungle and shifted to THQ Hospital Wazirabad for post-mortem. The police have registered a case against Shafiq and started further investigation.