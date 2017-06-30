ISLAMABAD - Chines government and Communist Party on Thursday expressed heartfelt condolences to Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on the passing away of his father Col Amjad Hussain Sayed, who was a prominent activist of the Pakistan Movement.

In a message to Senator Mushahid Hussain, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Zheng Xiaosong, expressed his ‘shock and grief’ at the demise and said, “Amjad Hussain Sayed had made important contributions to the struggle for the independence of Pakistan and for its development.”

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong personally visited the residence of Senator Mushahid Hussain to express heartfelt condolences with the family.

In a message from the Consulate General of China in Lahore, Vice Consul Du Genqi said, “Col Amjad Hussain was an icon of the Pakistan freedom struggle and led a blessed and inspirational long life. We are deeply touched by his stress on spiritual pursuits and embodiment of moral uprightness.” The officials of Chinese news agency Xinhua also laid a special wreath of flowers on the grave of Colonel Amjad Hussain at the Sayed Family Graveyard at Shah Jamal Colony Lahore.

Senator Mushahid Hussain thanked the Chinese friends for this special gesture of solidarity during this moment of grief for him and his family.