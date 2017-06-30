Chief of the Army Staff Javed Qamar Bajwa reached Parachinar to meet the families of the twin blast victims and tribal elders.

According to ISPR, army chief will also be briefed on peace and stability situation in the country.

Tens of thousands of people protested in Parachinar on Thursday to demand better security after twin bombings in a market there last week killed 75 people, officials and witnesses said.

Citizens of Parachinar began a sit-in protest soon after the two bombs went off last week on Friday evening, as shoppers were out buying supplies in preparation for the breaking of the fast on one of the last days of the holy month of Ramazan.

It’s been seven days since the families and people of the area were protesting and demanding that COAS, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif or Interior Minister Chaudary Nisar should visit them and fulfill their demands.

The crowd, already angry over what they see as the failure of authorities to ensure security, has become more enraged by the shooting dead of three protesters by police trying to keep order.

Authorities have not confirmed that three protesters were killed, saying only they were investigating.

"We are tired of picking up the dead bodies of our people," said Arshad Umerzai, a former provincial government minister.

Umerzai said the prime minister and Army chief should visit Parachinar, which is close to the border with Afghanistan, in response to the violence the town has suffered.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced 1 million rupees ($10,000) compensation for the families of every victim of the blasts, and 500,000 rupees for the wounded, but the protesters dismissed that, saying victims of attacks in other places got more, a witness said.