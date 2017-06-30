BAHAWALPUR - Commander 31 Corps, Lt-Gen Sher Afgun yesterday visited CMH Bahawalpur where he enquired after the health of the injured of Ahmedpur East oil-tanker fire incident.

On the occasion, the Corps Commander expressed his grief and sorrows over the loss of precious lives. He assured families of the injured that all efforts will be made by Pakistan Army to evacuate the injured to CMH Bahawalpur, Multan and if needed to Burn Centre CMH Kharian. The corps commander said that Army medical staff is doing its utmost to save lives of the critically injured.

Maj-Gen Amjad Ali Khan Khattak, General Officer Commanding 35 Division, also visited Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital where he enquired after the health of the injured. During a press conference, he expressed solidarity with the injured and prayed for their early recovery.

Maj-Gen Khattak said that on the directives of the Chief of Army Staff, Pakistan Army medical staff, ambulances and Army Aviation helicopters (air ambulances) carried out the rescue operations. He informed that due to unavailability of a burn unit in BV Hospital, about 38 injured have been admitted to CMH Bahawalpur and 59 critically injured have been evacuated to CMH Multan.