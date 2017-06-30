MULTAN - PTI leader and renowned lawyer Babar Awan has said that Jamshed Dasti is being punished for speaking against rulers and his life is in danger in the jail.

“Why have they shifted him to Sargodha? If any mishap happens to Dasti’s life, a case will be registered against Nawaz Sharif and his family,” he warned while talking to the media here at Multan Airport on Thursday. Mr Awan came down to Multan on special directives of PTI chairman Imran Khan and held consultations with the lawyers of Dasti besides meeting party leaders.

Babar Awan claimed that Dasti told him that his life was under threat in the jail. He said that the PTI expressed solidarity with Dasti and Insaf Lawyers Forum would constitute a committee for the release of Dasti. “Everyone is seeing whatever these champions of democracy are doing with Dasti. I request Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of this inhuman treatment meted out to a member of National Assembly,” he demanded.

He anticipated that more cases would be registered against Sharifs after the decision of JIT. “God willing! the rulers will not get any chance to flee,” he added. He said that the rulers had no sympathy with the residents of South Punjab and entire budget of the province was being spent on just Lahore. He pointed out that the proposed and announced South Punjab secretariat was not set up so far and the government was spending budget money on obliging its blue eyed people. He said that the so-called mega projects were just useless. “There would not have been that huge life loss, had they established burn units instead of laying roads,” he maintained.

TAREEN BLAME GOVT FOR

FIRE TRAGEDY

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen has said that life loss at such a big scale like that of Ahmadpur East could have been averted if the government had put its focus on construction of hospitals, health centres and burn units instead of launching metro and orange line train projects.

Talking to a delegation of PTI workers led by former MPA Shahid Mehmood Khan here on Thursday, he added that the entire nation has come to know that Nawaz Sharif is guilty and now the people are waiting for JIT verdict. “We hope that the JIT decision will interpret public’s aspirations,” he added. He claimed that the PML-N government has lost public support and the masses would reject rulers’ alliance in coming elections.

He condemned Parachinar and Quetta incidents and said that a conspiracy is being hatched to spark sectarian riots in the country. He maintained that an international conspiracy is launched to bring Muslims face to face. He stressed upon the religious leaders to promote harmony among different schools of thought.