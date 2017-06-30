MULTAN/AHMEDPUR EAST - Four more injured of the Ahmadpur East oil-tanker fire incident succumbed to their burn injuries here at Burn Unit of Nishtar Hospital Multan on Thursday, taking the death toll to a total of 176.

The rescue teams had air-lifted 59 injured to Multan from Ahmadpur East out of which 27 have so far breathed their last while the remaining are being treated. The hospital sources confirmed that Farhan, 18, Abdul Khaliq, 42, Sami Ullah, 16, and Fahad, 12, succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, five more injured of the tragedy were shifted to Nishtar Burn Unit on Thursday. Hospital sources said that currently 37 injured are being treated at Nishtar Burn Unit and majority of them are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the administration has started removing wreckage of burnt motorbikes, cars and rickshaws from the road and one side of the highway has been opened for traffic.

On the other hand, samples of 125 dead bodies have been sent for DNA test whereas more than 80 percent of people admitted in hospital are badly scorched. It is to be recalled that the tragedy had taken place when an oil-tanker in Ahmedpur East had overturned on the highway and while people were collecting leaking petrol, a spark had caused the area to catch fire and scores of people were burnt.