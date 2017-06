The Election Commission has updated the electoral rolls showing that male voters constitute 56% and female voters 44% of the total electorate, reported Radio Pakistan.

There are 97.02 million total registered voters in the country.

The data indicates that registered voters in Punjab are over 55.82 million; Sindh 20.64 million, KPK over 14 million, Balochistan 3.7 million; FATA over 2.1 million and Federal Area six hundred and ninetyfour thousand voters.