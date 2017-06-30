ISLAMABAD - Former National Accountability Bureau Chief Lt-Gen (r) Syed Muhammad Amjad on Thursday recorded his statement to the joint investigation team probing the Sharif family's business dealings and assets.

During the one-hour interface, Lt-Gen (r) Amjad told the JIT about the investigation into the Hudaibiya Paper Mills carried out in 2000 when he was the NAB head. Amjad also replied to queries about Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement as an approver in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case and how his statement was recorded in the presence of a magistrate.

After the return of the Sharif family from exile, an appeal for a retrial of the Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference was filed in the Lahore High Court and, after the retrial, the case was quashed against the Sharif family. Dar had said that he was made an approver in the case under coercion and was forced to give the statement against the Sharif family and his statement was also scrapped by the high court.

The Hudaibiya Paper Mills money-laundering reference against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif was initiated in 2000 by former president Pervez Musharraf.

This reference was based on the confession of Dar on April 25, 2000, in which he had admitted his role in the alleged money laundering on behalf of the Sharif family through fictitious accounts. Later, Dar withdrew the statement, saying it was given under duress.

The Hudiibiya Paper Mills case was among the others corruption cases initiated against the Sharifs in 2000 during the regime of former president Musharraf. But all these cases were adjourned sine die when under a clandestine deal the Sharif family was sent to Saudi Arabia.

The JIT has also examined the loans record and other transactions of the Sharif family provided by Habib Bank and the Federal Board of Revenue relating to the Hudaibiya Paper Mills. Habib Bank had provided record of the loans which the Sharif family had taken for the Hudaibya Paper Mills, while the FBR had provided the details of wealth statements and tax-related matters of the Sharif family members.

The JIT has also summoned the prime minister’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to appear before it on July 5. She will be the sixth member of the family to appear before the probe body as her two brothers, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, her father PM Sharif, her uncle Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and husband Capt(r) Muhammad Safdar MNA have already appeared before the probe body.

The JIT has also summoned Hussain Nawaz Sharif on July 3 and his younger brother Hassan Nawaz Sharif on July 4. Both of them have already appeared before the JIT, but both have been summoned again for some final queries.

The prime minister’s cousin, Tariq Shafi, who had also deposed before the probe body, has once again been called by the JIT on July 2.