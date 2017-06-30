QUETTA: A newspaper reporter of Qudrat, Quetta-based daily paper, was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday (June 25) for allegedly writing against “national security institutions” on social media, said members of his family.

According to FIA officials, Zafarullah Achakzai, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Elec-tronic Crimes Act 2016 and produced in a court of the judicial magistrate.

The court remanded Achakzai in custody of the Federal Investigation Agency for six days.

The FIA informed Niamat­ullah Achakzai, father of Zafarullah and editor-in-chief of daily Qudrat, on Thursday that his son had been taken into custody under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

According to Zafarullah’s relatives, personnel of a security agency took Zafarullah Achakzai into custody in the early hours of Sunday morning after cordoning off his residence, told joint meeting of the Balochistan Union of Journalists and other bodies.