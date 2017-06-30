GUJRAT:- Fire in a cardboard factory reduced the unit to ashes, causing loss of millions of rupees to the owner. Rescue 1122 informed that fire broke out in a cardboard factory situated in industrial area, Gujrat. The fire-fighters responded promptly and put out the fire after hours long efforts. The rescue sources informed that the blaze burnt goods including cardboard worth Rs8 million to ashes. “Lack of safety equipment in the factory did more harm,” said an official of the rescue.–Staff Reporter

He asked factory owner to ensure industrial safety in their factories to minimize damage in case of any such eventuality.