ISLAMABAD - The government, for lack of oversight, seems helpless to stop the latest social media war, maligning prestigious state institutions.

The war was fuelled after powerful blasts targeted a market in Parachinar, a tribal belt with Shia majority. The first bomb detonated in the overcrowded market where people were shopping for Eidul Fitr. When the people rushed to the site to rescue the wounded, a second blast took place.

Being far away from the main country and due to a history of violence, the area is not under the direct radar of the media. The updates were, however, circulated through the social media. The pictures of the victims were very disturbing and some lost their control while expressing their anger. Some tried to give it an ethnic colour as most of the victims were Shias.

The situation was exploited when the government announced compensation to the victims of the oil tanker tragedy near Ahmedpur East, district Bahawalpur.

The social media users tried to draw a comparison between the victims of Parachinar and Ahmedpur East.

They said as the Parachinar victims were Shias, neither any compensation was announced for them not did any dignitary visit the place. Contrary to that, a huge compensation was announced for the victims of Ahmedpur East incident, who were apparently stealing petrol from the oil tanker.

There were scores of pages discussing the blast and scuffle between the FC and protestors and an exchange of fire between FC and the protesters in Parachinar.

Parachinar hashtag is famous among the residents and social media activists. Shias of Parachinar were having pictures of protesters asking the ruling elite to come and visit the area and show solidarity with the victims.

Most of the pages on twitter and facebook uploaded disturbing images of the blast victims. It was natural that some lost their temper and started bashing the state, but some deliberately tried to create a divide dragging sensitive institutions in the dirty game. The situation became so intense that the ISPR had to intervene and issue a clarification.

During the background interviews with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the FIA cyber wing and intelligence agencies, it was revealed that for lack of infrastructure there was hardly anything the government could do to stop the defamation war.

“There was Facebook, twitter and now we have WhatsApp; it is very hard to monitor or stop anything on the social media,” a source said.

Within every second a huge data is received and sent in Pakistan. With the existing setup it is impossible to stop anything on the network, the source said.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the regulator of IT sector, has a small section which acts only on complaints. The Federal Investigation Agency also has a small unit against post-cyber crimes.

Different federal and local agencies have also facilities to monitor the internet, but with obsolete gadgets their access is limited to very small or individual scale.

The internet providers lack facilities to monitor or filter the content on the social media. The same goes for mobile phone apps like WhatsApp and viber. Monitoring and filtering of mobile apps at a large scale is not possible.

“De-coding https is not possible, we need a huge setup under which all the incoming data is first downloaded, scanned and then uploaded for the local use,” the source said. He said China, Saudi Arabia and UAE have found out the solution to monitor, filter and sensor data, but it is very costly.

“We need millions of dollars, first to build a huge infrastructure and then for cost of operations. We have written to high-ups, but have received no response as yet,” an official said.

The ISPR press release clearly indicated that the army understands hostile intelligence agencies or sponsored anti-state elements were giving a sectarian and ethnic colour to the recent spate of incidents in the country. “But will the state take some timely and tangible proactive measures to stop the ongoing social media war?” it said.