ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) is once again planning to push a summary requesting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his assent for the establishment of a permanent independent secretariat of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to boost the council’s efficiency to deal with matters related to the cohesion and coordination among provinces.

“No doubt, there is a need of a permanent independent secretariat of CCI to deal with important matters. It is time to materialise the plan to give a permanent status to the body by fulfilling all requirements,” Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Raiz Pirzada told The Nation.

The Ministry of IPC had earlier moved summaries to authorities concerned seeking a permanent secretariat of the CCI but it has not yet gotten the independent secretariat.

Pirzada, a couple of months back, had tendered resignation from his position but his resignation was not accepted by PM Sharif.

The prescribed rules and procedure constitutionally bound the government to establish a permanent secretariat of the council. “There shall be a permanent Secretariat of the Council,” according to the rules and procedure of “Secretariat of the Council”.

About the permanent secretariat of the body, IPC minister admitted that a lot of work and effort had been done for a permanent secretariat but the plan has not materialised.

“This is definitely affecting the council’s efficiency to deal with matters related to the cohesion and coordination among provinces. I strongly recommend it,” the minister said.

Pirzada said the permanent secretariat of CCI will also help bridge the gap between the federating units.

The government had faced much criticism for not holding CCI’s meeting according to the rules and procedure.

The government side, a couple of months back, had held a back-to-back meeting of the council and many important matters were amicably resolved including a decision to hold the population census in the country.

According to the constitution (Article-154/3), the council must meet at least once in a month. The government since coming to power in May 2013 has convened over a dozen meetings of CCI including July 23, 2013, July 31, 2013, February 10, 2014, May 29, 2014, and March 2015, mid of 2016 and others.

Pirzada had, on the floor of the Senate, also said that a summary had been moved for the establishment of a CCI-IPC Secretariat and the response was awaited.

At the CCI forum all provincial governments mainly Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan had discussed a number of important matters including distribution of water and electricity, national census, privatization of public sector entities and matters related to the law and order situation and others.