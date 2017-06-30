ISLAMABAD - Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Thursday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). The oath was administered by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan in a simple but dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court. Justice Khosa will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad. The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Advocate General, senior lawyers and lawoOfficers.