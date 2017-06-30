Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said under Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Road Program, thousands of kilometers of roads have been completed in the rural areas of the province, reported Radio Pakistan.

While talking to elected representatives of PML-N in Lahore today, he said the project has proved to be a game changer to support and promote rural economy.

He said that rural area roads are providing better transportation facilities to the farmers and also helping them to take their produce to markets in time.