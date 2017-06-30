ISLAMABAD - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday telephoned Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and expressed grief over the heavy casualties in the recent oil tanker inferno in Bahawalpur. During the telephonic conversation, PM Sharif termed the Bahawalpur incident a very tragic that had occurred on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr that struck the nation with grief. He said the government had taken all possible measures to help the victims. The prime minister thanked the Palestinian president for his concern and empathy.