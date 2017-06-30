SIALKOT - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced emergency in its offices for tax collection in Gujranwala Division till June 30 by cancelling the leaves of the FBR employees.

Officials said that Gepco was a big and chronic defaulter of Rs250 million as Income Tax and Rs200 million as sales tax. According to the senior FBR officials, the tax emergency has been declared in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts to ensure maximum tax collection. The FBR has fixed a target of Rs8 billion tax collection till the end of the fiscal year.

This big target of Rs8 billion tax recovery has become a big challenge for the local senior FBR officials. They said that the fresh data to be provided by the local banks on July 01, 2017, would reveal how much the target was achieved.

The Regional Tax Directorates (RTOs) in Sialkot and Gujranwala have formed 30 special recovery teams headed by the senior FBR officials to ensure maximum tax collection. The FBR officials added that all the FBR offices and branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will remain open till 12am midnight on the last day of the fiscal year 2016-2017.

RAIN: Sialkot region received heavy rain. It began very early in the morning and remained continued for the whole day intermittently. The rain also inundated all the low-lying urban and rural areas in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

People warmly welcomed the rain which made the sizzling hot weather pleasant. Most of the people including children came out on the roads and in the streets to enjoy themselves with rain.