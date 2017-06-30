Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chief Farooq Sattar on Friday accused MQM-London leader Nadeem Nusrat of carrying out anti-Pakistan propaganda in the United States.

Expressing reservations over MQM-L’s activities he said, the behaviour of people of London is a consequence of MQM-P’s stance on August 22 speech and the policy of August 23.

“Nadeem Nusrat is lobbying anti-Pakistan in the US which is quite concerning. This is a sensitive national security issue,” he said while addressing media in Karachi.

The people of London were misusing Muhajir’s name, he said.

“We stand by the policy we announced on August 23,” said Farooq Sattar. He also said his party had not receded an inch from the policy of recovering their missing workers. Many Muhajir workers were still behind the bars, he added.

The MQM-P chief said they wanted the rule of common man.