

Ehsan Ahmed Sehar

Ahmedpur East - The oil tanker inferno took place on the eve of Eidul Fitr in Ahmedpur East leaving 164 people dead and more than 150 injured.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was in London, shortened his private visit and came back to Islamabad while Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif stayed for two nights in Bahawalpur and supervised the rescue operation.

Later, Premier Nawaz Sharif along with Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Ahmedpur East by a chopper. They were accompanied by Federal Ministers Mian Riaz Hussein Pirzada, Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rehman and Senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed.

Municipal Committee Ahmedpur East had arranged a simple ceremony in Basti Ramazan Joiya, four kilometers away from city Ahmedpur East.

Local administration had invited the heirs of the victims and relatives of injured persons where both Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab talked to them. PML-N MPA Qazi Adnan Farid thanked them for visiting the disaster scene and demanded district status for Ahmedpur East Subdivision. MNA Ali Hassan Gllani urged Premier Nawaz Sharif to allocate funds for the construction of a 250-bed hospital on Ahmedpur East-Uch Sharif Road. However, they ignored both the lawmakers’ demands.

Shehbaz said that oil tanker incident was the result of illiteracy, poverty and corruption. He stated that the victims were the poor who went to gather fuel and lost their precious lives. He informed about rescue operation and said that on his request Army Chief provided helicopters to transport the injured to different hospitals of the country. He appreciated Premier Nawaz Sharif for cutting short his visit and said that his arrival in Ahmedpur East was a ray of hope for the affected family.

The chief minister vowed to supervise the whole operation till the recovery of last injured person. The prime minister expressed his deep grief over the heavy loss of life and announced government jobs for the heirs of killed persons and wounded people and expressed his displeasure over politicising of the national tragedy by some political elements.

Nawaz Sharif stated that compensation announced by government was not a substitute of any life but government financial assistance would be helpful for the remedy of their loss to some extent. He said that probe will be conducted into the tragic incident .He appreciated the courage of wounded victims and assured for their best available medical treatment. Premier expressed his sympathy and condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of all injured persons.

In Ahmadpur East, their visit received mixed reaction. MPA Qazi Adnan Farid, Municipal Committee Chairman Malik Usman Rasheed Bobak, PML-N leaders Hassan Askari Sheikh, Qazi Burhan Farid, Vice Chairman Mian Muzzamil Nadeem, Mian Siddique Asim, Sheikh Affan, Arslan Majeed advocate, Aslam Baba, Tariq Rasheed Malik, PML-N Lawyers Forum President Syed Arshad Bukhari and Chairman Market Committee Mian Younus paid rich tributes to both the leaders for visiting Ahmedpur East.

They said that Punjab government had made an all-out effort in shifting injured persons to the civil and military hospitals at different places. They stated that Nawaz Sharif is patriotic leader who felt the disaster left her maternal granddaughter graduation ceremony in London and arrived at Basti Ramzan Joiya to condole with the bereaved families.

They lashed out at PTI leaders who blamed Shehbaz Sharif for not opening burn units in South Punjab hospitals and did not provide funds for the burn unit of Bahawal Victoria Hospital since 2009. They further stated that in Punjab, nine burn units were functioning but in Khyber PakhtunKhwa not a single burn unit exists. MPA Qazi Adnan Farid claimed that burn unit is on the cards.

On the other hand, PTI leaders former MNA Arif Aziz Sheikh and former MPA Sahibzada Muzzamilur Rasheed have severely criticised the PML-N leadership.

They termed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit eyewash. They said that Chief Minister had claimed that poverty, illiteracy and corruption were the result of Ahmedpur East tragedy. PTI leaders questioned why they were ruling Punjab for the last 35 years.

“What they did for the betterment of downtrodden in more than three and half decades?” the PTI leaders said. They did not provide required funds for health facilities and focused on Lahore and upper Punjab. They said that Ahmedpur East tragedy was the result of bad governance and reflects that the whole system had collapsed.

The PTI leaders further alleged that Shahbaz Sharif had taken the aerial view of oil tanker incident on 25th and left for Multan to catch a flight for Lahore. But as a result of PTI Senior Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and General Secretary Jahangir Tareen arrival on the incident forced both the PML-N leaders to visit the scene. Both the PTI central leaders had exposed the performance of PML-N government in this disaster, they said.

They said that Sharifs were ruling Pakistan as emperors as they even did not react on the demands of their own lawmakers in Ahmedpur East. They pointed out despite the disaster Sharifs have not announced to set up burn units in Ahmedpur East and Bahawalpur.

Former leader of Opposition in District Council Bahawalpur Mian Rafatur Rehman who played very active role in rescue operation termed both the visit a political show and declared it an effort to pacify the inhabitants of Bahawalpur whose genuine demand for the restoration of former provincial status of Bahawalpur was not fulfilled despite their assurances during 2013 election campaign.

PML-Q district president Syed Salahuddin Jilani said Sharifs’ days are numbered and they will soon face the music. He alleged that Punjab Chief Minister shifted the establishment of Institute of Cardiology from Bahawalpur to Lahore which was approved by Pervaiz Elahi government.

Similarly, he did not release funds for BV Hospital Bahawalpur burn unit. He said Sharifs were trying to deceive people but now their misdeeds had been exposed.

PPP leaders Muhammad Ali Ahsan, Salim Qureshi and Khalid Chohan said that PML-N media cell was propagating Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in Pakistan as a great favour for people of Ahmedpur East. They said that he was on a private visit, not on an official visit to UK so why it had been painting that he cut short his visit and came back to Pakistan. They criticised the PML-N leadership which ignored South Punjab and never provided resources for its uplift during its rule.

JUI-S leader Maulana Ahmed Mehmodi and JUP leader Maulana Abdul Aziz Faizi prayed for the departed souls and demanded that responsibility be fixed on negligent govt functionaries and exemplary punishment be given to them otherwise both the premier and chief minister’s visit would yield no positive results.