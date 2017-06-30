Police have arrested the owner and two operators of the chairlift that had crashed in Murree on Thursday, killing at least 11 people, officials said.

Abbottabad District Police Officer Anwarul Haq said police arrested Saeedullah along with his two accomplices from Chakdara. The three have been booked for operating illegal cable cars, he added.

At least 11 people, including woman and children, died after the chairlift fell into a ditch near Charra Pani in Murree. Officials and eye witnesses said one of the wires supporting the cable car malfunctioned that led to the crash.

The district administration has banned illegal chairlifts in the area but many continue to run cable cars without proper documentation. Officials say they will survey the area to account the number of illegal cable cars.

Most of the cable cars are often overcrowded with tourists paying little to no attention to safety instructions.