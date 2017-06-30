Citizens of Parachinar on Friday ended their protests to demand better security after twin bombings in a market there last week killed 75 people, officials and witnesses said.

The residents began a sit-in protest soon after the two bombs went off last week on Friday evening, as shoppers were out buying supplies in preparation for the breaking of the fast on one of the last days of the holy month of Ramazan.

A spokesman for Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, a religious outfit that holds considerable influence with the locals, said they had decided to end the demonstrations after negotiations with the authorities went successful.

“We have ended our protests as the authorities have agreed to our demands,” said Allama Nasir Abbas. “The civilian government must accept our demands.”

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa and opposition leader Imran Khan visited and condoled with the residents of the area in response to the violence the town has suffered.

"Every Pakistani is our brother. You are our strength. For me every Pakistani is equally important, even non-Muslim," said Bajwa.

A military spokesman said additional Army troops have been deployed in the area to ensure security.