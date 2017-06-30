QUETTA - The Quetta Union of Journalists (QUJ) Thursday strongly condemned the arrest of Roznama Qudrat’s Bureau Chief Zafar Ullah Achakzai from his house.

“This act of arresting journalist on eve of Eid ul Fitr from his residence is extremely shocking,” said the QUJ in its strong worded statement to condemn the arrest.

The QUJ also expressed fears for the journalists which caused by the detention of a senior reporter, and demanded release of Zafar Ullah Achakzai.

The Quetta Union of Journalists urged whatever allegations levelled against Roznama Qudrat Chief Reporter Zafar Ullah Achakzai should be fairly investigated as QUJ and any other journalist organisation will neither create hurdles nor bend on one side in such cases.

The journalists also demanded to produce Achakzai before the court in order to quell prevailing anxiety in family members and journalists in this context.

Earlier, Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) reported that Achakzai was ‘abducted’ by men in plain clothes from his home in Quetta. Achakzai’s whereabouts remain unknown though local journalists believe he was picked up by the paramilitary Frontier Corps.

According to local journalists Achakzai was picked up on June 25 for the comments he had posted on Facebook criticising security agencies and police for the way they had arrested Majeed Khan Achakzai, a member of the provincial assembly, for killing a traffic police constable in a hit and run car accident.

The abduction of Achakzai without proper arrest warrants follows the pattern started this year for harassing bloggers and social media activists. Earlier in the year, unidentified persons abducted six bloggers and social media activists.