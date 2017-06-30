Islamabad - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was told on Thursday that the provisional census results would be made available by the end of next month.

The assurance was given to the finance minister by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Chief Statistician/Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa at a briefing on the recently held Population and Housing Census 2017. Bajwa said that the field operation of the 6th population census concluded on May 24. During the process, 151 districts of all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas were covered.

During the exercise, 63 districts were covered in the first phase while 88 districts were covered in the second phase. The first phase started on March 15 and concluded on April 13 while the second phase started on April 25 and concluded on May 24.

Bajwa added that services of 119,000 enumerators and supervisory staff were utilized in collecting data from about 168,540 census blocks throughout the country. In addition to civilian field staff, 200,000 army personnel were engaged as enumerators as well to provide security to the census teams. He said the entire census-related record and material has been safely retrieved under the supervision of armed forces personnel. Its sorting and stacking has also been completed, he said.

The chief statistician assured the minister that the provisional census results would be made available by the end of July. Dar said it was heartening to note that international independent observers, who visited different places and interacted with the people during the process, had termed the exercise as satisfactory.

The whole process was conducted in accordance with the given timelines, he said. Dar was also appreciative of the fact that except a few incidents, the process remained peaceful. He said the credit for smooth conduct of the census goes to the whole PBS team, the armed forces and the provincial governments. “The overwhelming participation and support by the general public and their interest in the whole process was highly encouraging,” he said. The finance minister urged the PBS officials to compile the results within the given timeline as the data would prove highly beneficial for better economic planning and development.