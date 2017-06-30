MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The Rangers Public School and College Mandi Bahauddin have maintained its glorious past record by producing 100 percent results in the Federal Board’s annual Secondary School Certificate examinations 2017.

According to the school management, at least 26 students secured “A+” and “A” grades and amongst those, five students secured above 95 percent marks. Ali Haider Tarar grabbed first position in the school with 2,021 out of 1,050 marks. Second and third positions were clinched by girls - Noor Fatima and Sana Zafar - who got 1,018 and 1,004 marks respectively. Pakistan Rangers Academy Commandant Col Asghar Khan Niazi congratulated the students and their parents for showing excellent results in the exam. He also lauded efforts and hard work of Principal Lt Col Maqsood Ahmed Rana and the college faculty.