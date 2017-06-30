Peshawar - Protesters in Parachinar have refused to accept the compensation announced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the victims of a double bombing which had claimed 72 lives.

The elders of the area Thursday demanded that before anything else, they should be considered human beings and treated like the people of the other parts of the country.

The victim families and other members of the Shia community of the area, which was the target of the terrorist attack, have been holding a protest sit-in the main town of Kurram Agency for a week – since the day of attack that came a couple of days before Eid.

On the seventh day of the protest sit-in, the prime minister announced Rs1 million as compensation for family of the each deceased and Rs0.5 million for each person injured in the blasts.

The premier has already issued directions to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zafar Iqbal Jhagra in this regard, said an official statement.

But the large number of people who are holding a sit-in at Shaheed Park for so many days are angry at the government for what they see as its inaction after the bombings.

Several other protest demonstrations have also been held across the country, seeking justice and compensation for the victims’ families.

On Monday, the prime minister had cut short a trip to London to visit Bahawalpur, where 150 people had lost their lives after the spilled fuel they were collecting from an overturned oil tanker caught fire.

The premier had announced government jobs for the injured and the heirs of the deceased, along with Rs1 million in aid for each of those injured and Rs2 million each for the heirs of those killed.

The Parachinar protesters also demanded jobs and compensation on a par with what Prime Minister Sharif announced for the people killed in Bahawalpur.

They had also demanded a visit from the army chief and the federal interior minister. The army chief had reportedly attempted to fly to Parachinar, before being forced to turn back due to inclement weather.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra announced the PM’s package for the blasts victims on Thursday in Peshawar.

The governor while expressing his deep sympathies with the bereaved families said that monitory compensation was just a token of deeply-realised feelings on the part of the government and could never be an alternative to the precious lives lost in the tragic incidences.

“We fully share the feelings of the affected families and assure them of extending every possible support and cooperation in future as well. We have to carry forward war against terrorism jointly and would defeat the terrorists through the joint efforts of Pak Army and the people,” he said.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, who called on the governor, also offered condolences to the victims. She also wowed to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Shia community held a protest in Peshawar on Wednesday against the Parachinar twin blasts and government’s alleged indifferent attitude towards the victims.

The protest was lead by Shia Ulema Council outside the Press Club. Prominent among the leaders were Council’s Alama Irshad Khalili, provincial general secretary Akhundzada Muzafar Ali, Pakistan Mazdor Kisan Party leader Shakil, Pakhtunkhwa Olasi Tehreek leader Dr Said Alam Mehsud, and Sikh community leader Radaish Sing Tony.

They demand foolproof security and concrete action against terrorists and giving them exemplary punishment, in the same way as the culprits of APS were punished.

Parachinar, with a population of more than 50,000, has been under a strict security quarantine for quite some time. Army and paramilitary personnel have set up checkpoints on all routes leading to the town and visitors and vehicles go through extensive search and identification process.

The twin blasts had occurred in the Turi Market near Tal Adda, where a bus terminal is also located. The explosions targeted people shopping in the area and those heading out of the city ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, administration officials said.

The second explosion had targeted rescuers and bystanders who rushed to aid those who had been hurt in the first blast.

On March 31 this year, the city had suffered a similar tragedy when 23 people were killed in a car bomb blast near an Imam­bargah at midday. More than 70 others were wounded in the attack. Another person had died later after security forces opened fire on a crowd trying to hold a demonstration in front of the political agent’s office in protest against increasing terrorist attacks.

In January, 25 people were killed and 87 others suffered injuries when a bomb went off during peak business hours at a crowded vegetable market in the city. In what appeared to be a sign of growing cooperation among extremists, two banned groups had come forward to claim the deadly assault, with one describing the incident as a suicide attack.

