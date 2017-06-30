SIALKOT - The water level soured up to 85,823 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot due to the ongoing spell of the heavy rains in Sialkot region and in the catchments areas in Kashmir.

According to the Irrigation Department, the water level is continuously souring up in the River Chenab at Head Marala. It said that the water level was also increasing in River Jammu and Tavi at Saidpur-Sialkot. The water level was 4,085 cuscus in River Jammu and 1,842 cuscus in River Tavi.

The officials added that the water flow has also increased to 12,950 cusecs in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) and 22,000 cusecs in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal following the increase of water level in River Chenab at Head Marala. Both Upper Chenab Canal and Marala-Ravi-Link canal originate from River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot and the water of these two main canals irrigates the fields on thousands of acres lands across the Punjab.

The farmers and paddy growers warmly welcomed the increase in water being released in both of these main canals. They said that the canal water was conducive for the paddy crops.

FIA NABS 14 DEPORTEES

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 14 youth, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International airport here on Thursday.

It said the accused had gone to Turkey illegally with the help of local and some international human traffickers and their agents and the Turkish government deported them. The FIA has arrested them upon their arrival at the airport. The FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering the separate.