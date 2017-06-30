Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan today said that Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) record tampering to protect the Sharif family has been exposed through media reports.

While expressing views on his twitter handle, Khan said, “SECP’s attempt is synonymous to obstructing justice.”

He wrote that, “If the episode is proved right then it will be an intentional interference in the matter of institutions.” Imran Khan also urged to jail the perpetrators involved in the crime.

SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi along with five other officials of the company appeared before the Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Friday and brought record of Chaudhry sugar mills and other companies of Sharif family with them.

JIT will review the Sharif’s business record and tax returns.