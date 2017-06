Sindh Cabinet on the recommendation of ministry of Industries has imposed ban to set up new sugarcane mills in the province.

This decision has been taken in Sindh Cabinet meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Friday.

Chief Minister said the purpose to impose ban is to extend the farming of cotton and other agriculture products in the province.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing development work of K-IV water project.