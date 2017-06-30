CHITRAL - Flash flood in Unauch Gol, upper Yarkhun has cut off scores of villages up to Lasht valley and Broghil valley; as a result thousands of people have been stranded and facing starvation.

The residents said that the floods in the Unauch stream blocked the Yarkhun River, making it a lake that was spreading towards the north. A portion of the Broghil Road spreading over dozens of metres has been washed away by the blocked river. Tehsil Council Mastuj Member from Yarkhun Mir Sahib Baig and Chairman of Village council Meragram No2 Sher Aman told the local media that over 1,000 feet of road to upper Yarkhun and Broghil was washed away by the floodwater in river near Unauch village.

They said despite repeated warning and demand to supply wheat to the sale points in upper Yarkhun valley the food department did not pay heed to the requests. They said the wheat sale points in the blocked area were short of stock and the people are facing starvation in the area. They said due to the blockade of the only road to the remote area, the supply of other items had been stopped. The elected representatives called upon the government to come to the rescue of the affected people. They said the residents of the cut-off area were in an urgent need of supplies of food and other items.

They also demanded that the government order the Communication and Works Department to send machinery to the area to release the blocked river water so that the damaged road could be reconstructed to resume supply of food and other items to the stranded people.

On the other side, hundreds of people remained stuck on Lowari pass for several hours after mud and boulders fell on the road dye to heavy rain.

Scores of vehicles also remained stuck on the pass and some of the vehicles were damaged by falling mud. However, no one was injured. Traffic on the Chitral-Peshawar road remained suspended inside Chitral following the flood