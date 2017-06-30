PESHAWAR - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb said on Thursday that terrorists had no religion and sectarianism was being spread in the country under a conspiracy.

“The incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government would implement reforms in Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) in consultation with the relevant stakeholders, the minister said while speaking at ‘Meet the Press’ programme at Peshawar Press Club.

She said that Fata reforms were the vision of Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, which aimed at providing basic rights to the tribal people. She assured that the reforms process would be taken to its logical end to bring change in the social fabric of tribal society.

Regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, Maryam Aurangzeb said that CPEC was a great gift of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the coming generations of Pakistan. She said that the CPEC would prove to be a game changer not only for Pakistan but for the whole region.

She credited the PML-N government for rapid economic growth and development in the country. She said that the incumbent government believed in serving the masses instead of indulging in negative politics. She said that the PML-N had taken practical steps to give relief to poor masses at their doorsteps.

The state minister mentioned that PM’s health insurance scheme was launched across the country. She also talked about other welfare schemes which she said directly benefited the poor masses. Maryam said that Pakistan would soon become an economic giant, saying that the PML-N government had taken practical measures to put the country on path of development and progress.

The minister said that the PML-N government would fulfil its promise with the nation to overcome electricity load-shedding once for all by early next year. She said that the prime minister had announced a package of one million rupees each for the families of martyrs and 500,000 rupees each for the injured in the Parachinar blasts and there should be no politics on such gloomy incidents.

Flanked by PML-N provincial president and Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam, the party women wing president Tahira Bokhari and MPAs, the state minister said the incumbent federal government would implement the reforms package in Fata in consultation with all the stakeholders to bring a positive change to the lives of tribal people.

Targeting Imran Khan, she said the PTI chief had no concerns about the prevalent issues in the country, but he only indulged in negative politics by levelling false allegations,” added the minister for information and broadcasting.

“He becomes professor of politics while sitting in Bani Gala,” the minister stated. She added that opponents who were calling for accountability stand with the ‘kings of corruption’. “Imran Khan has always done politics on the grounds of a single hospital and a world cup win,” said Aurangzeb.

Talking about the tall claims of PTI-led KP government about change agenda, she said that she kept looking for the billion trees which PTI chief had promised to plant in the provincial capital. “The people of KP are deprived of their basic rights,” she said.

Commenting on the Panama leaks issue, the minister said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had presented his entire family for accountability after allegations were levelled against him. The minister also said that the PTI chief had realised that the prime minister would be honourably acquitted by the joint investigative team probing him and his family. “Prime Minister Nawaz is not named in the Panama Papers, however; the financial details of the premier’s son and his late father have been presented before the courts." She added that the prime minister had established that no one had immunity from accountability.

She alleged that Imran Khan’s money trail for purchase of Bani Gala property only appeared on social media but had not been presented before the court.

Referring to the recent Parachinar blasts, she said that it was wrong to give a sectarian colour to the attacks in Parachinar. She said that through a specific agenda, sectarianism was being promoted as controversies were created on social media over aid to Parachinar victims.

Earlier, the minister visited local hospital to inquire after the health of ailing veteran journalist, Sharif Farooq. She, on the occasion, offered prayers for departed soul of those people who were martyred in recent Parachinar twin bomb blasts, victims of Ahmadpur East, Bahawalpur, and Quetta. She also offered Fateha for departed soul of journalist Bakhshish Elahi, who was gunned down few days back in Haripur.

Earlier, the minister also met Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and discussed matters of national importance with him.