LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Thursday took notice of alleged torture on a detained parliamentarian.

Awami Raj Party MNA Jamshed Ahmed Dasti is currently in custody for allegedly provoking the public to open the sluice gate at Kalu headworks channel, which has been closed for many months due to litigation. However, the lawmaker claimed he released water to facilitate farmers who had been complaining of water shortage.

In a disturbing video on Thursday, he made an appeal to the chief justices of Supreme Court and Lahore High Court for help.

“They have tortured me so much ... I have not been able to sleep for five days. This is a democracy; we are no longer under the rule of [Gen Pervez] Musharraf. Take suo motu notice and call me [to court],” Dasti said addressing the CJP and Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

Taking notice, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Shah has directed the Sarghodha district and sessions judge as well as anti-terrorism judges of Sargodha and DGK to visit the jail and see the condition of the cell/barrack where the MNA has been detained.

In the broadcast, which went viral on social media, Dasti complained of torture and starvation for six days. Through the windows of a prison vehicle, the parliamentarian claimed that rats and scorpions were often released into his cell to torture him.

The chief justice directed the judges to investigate whether Dasti was subjected to torture in custody and jail authorities provided him facilities he was entitled to as an MNA. He directed the judges to check if the MNA had filed a complaint to the court concerned about the alleged torture and inhuman treatment in the jail. The CJ directed the judges to submit their report today.

Earlier, the LHC registrar through a directive made it clear that the matter was in the notice of acting chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

“As soon as I got out of jail, they caught me again,” the MNA added, referring to the events preceding his arrest.

Dasti was arrested by police last week minutes before his release from Multan Central Jail after an anti-terrorism court approved his bail application in another case.

Dasti alleged that he had been framed and false cases had been registered against him. “I am not at fault; I am a poor man. They drag me and beat me,” he added.

