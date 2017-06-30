SARGODHA - Punjab police produced Awami Raaj Party Chairman and MNA Jamshed Dasti before an anti terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday as cases filed against him had been shifted to the Sargodha ATC from Muzaffargarah by the Punjab Home Department.

Later, the police brought him to the District and Sessions court because the ATC judge was on leave. D&SJ Sohail Ikram remanded Dasti in police custody to District Jail Sargodha till July 3, 2017. On the occasion, Dasti said while talking to media that he had been hungry for the last six days and facing utter ordeal in solitary detention.

He said that he had been kept among scorpions in the barracks. He also showed some dead scorpions to the media. He leveled allegations on Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah that he was harassing and politically victimising him. He wept while narrating his statement. He demanded the courts take note of the situation.

He said that he had been brought here after long and miserable travel in the police van, adding that even war prisoners had not faced such behaviour that he was facing despite Punjab Assembly speaker’s ruling and political parties’ protest.

He said that his sister, a cancer patient, was fighting for life while he and his family was facing oppression. He thanked PTI for taking out a rally in his favour.

However, the judge ordered medical examination of the MNA and provided him with water and cold drink. The judge also ordered jail authorities to provide meal to him. Earlier, Jamshed Dasti uncovered his waist before the lawyers and said that he had suffered cruel atrocities in jail. He added that he had not been provided with food for the six days while he was forced to drink water from the wash room. A great number of lawyers were present there at that occasion in and outside the court.